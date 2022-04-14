MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An armed and dangerous man wanted in Meigs County is behind bars, according to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Wood says Cody Casteel, 26, of Nelsonville, was apprehended after a foot chase on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022.

Wood says the Meigs County 911 office received a tip around 7:40 a.m. this morning that Casteel was at the 124 Mart on State Route 124. Deputies say when they arrived at the location, they found a 1990 Chevy truck travelling west on SR 124 that turned onto Happy Hollow Road. Deputies said they tried to make a traffic stop and the vehicle then pulled into a home.

Deputies say Casteel, a passenger in the vehicle, fled from the scene on foot. He was apprehended moments later. Casteel is in the Middleport Jail awaiting a court appearance. The sheriff’s office says the case will be presented to the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office on pending drug charges, resisting arrest, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and aggravated menacing. He also has felony arrest warrants out of Athens County.

“The citizens of Meigs County and the surrounding areas are much safer with Casteel being taken off the street,” Wood said.

According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect led them from Union Avenue to State Route 7 and State Route 143.

The chase then continued on to Ball Run Road where it ended at the Bunker Hill Church Road intersection. Deputies say the suspect, identifed as Cody Casteel, 26, of Nelsonville, allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy before fleeing into the woods.