‘Armed and dangerous’ man still at-large after multi-county pursuit

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Several police agencies in Ohio are looking for a man who they consider armed and dangerous. He led sheriff’s deputies on a chase through several counties before getting away.

Law enforcement in Meigs, Gallia, Vinton, Jackson, and Athens Counties are asking for the public to call in any tips as to the whereabouts of a man who sheriffs say people should not engage at all costs.

Authorities say Anthony “Red” Davis allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop in Vinton County.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat anything; If I see something where people should be concerned, it’s with this particular situation,” says Sheriff Keith Wood of Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Several weeks ago, Davis was furloughed from jail and cut off his ankle monitor. He’s been on the run from police since then.

“Early last week, there was a shooting out in Salem Township area where an individual was injured and Mr. Davis is part of that case for us,” Wood says.

The search quickly escalated when he was spotted in Vinton County.

“We all knew that he was in a black car painted and a deputy just happened to come across him,” says Sheriff Ryan Cain of Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Next thing we’re in like pursuits—foot pursuits, vehicle pursuits; we had air support from the highway patrol in Columbus aviation was helping us,” Wood says.

The chase went through Vinton, Meigs and Gallia Counties before it ended with Davis escaping police in a wooded area along Metheny-Fairplay road.

“Our concern is that he is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is fleeing, he could be desperate enough to take action against anyone trying to stop him,” Cain says.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Davis contact them immediately.

“Don’t make any contact with this person, I wouldn’t answer the door, no way. Contact 9-1-1 immediately,” Wood says.

Anthony Davis is 5’10” tall and around 200 pounds. He has red hair and a red beard, green eyes, and is heavily tattooed.

He is believed to still be in the west end of Meigs County.