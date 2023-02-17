MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A wanted man considered “armed and dangerous” accused of robbing a home at gunpoint has been arrested, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says Michael Atkinson was arrested by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team members at a home in Coolville, Ohio, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. He was then transferred to Meigs County deputies who took Atkinson to the Noble County Jail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Atkinson of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home in Tuppers Plains, Ohio, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint and stole money as well as a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. He then allegedly shot one round from his shotgun into the porch of the home and fled the scene.

In January, Fitch said deputies had seized a sawed-off shotgun believed to be the weapon the suspect used during the alleged crime and impounded the truck he is suspected to have used.

Sheriff Fitch thanked Athens County Rodney Smith and his deputies for their assistance in finding Atkinson.