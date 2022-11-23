PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday.

Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna.

They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous.

Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD said.

Police said that upon arrival by officers, two Hispanic men suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were employees at the Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant in Portsmouth, a couple of blocks away from the bar.