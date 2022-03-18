POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit this morning who allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy.

According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect led them from Union Avenue to State Route 7 and State Route 143.

The chase then continued on to Ball Run Road where it ended at the Bunker Hill Church Road intersection. Deputies say the suspect, identifed as Cody Casteel of Nelsonville, allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy before fleeing into the woods.

Deputies say Casteel is described as standing approximately 6′ tall with brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark ball cap. The sheriff’s office says he allegedly has family in the area of Gold Ridge Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casteel has multiple warrants out of Athens County and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are currently searching the area and checking houses for him, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and its aviation team, the Pomeroy Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting the MCSO in the search.

Anyone who sees Casteel is urged to contact Meigs County 911 immediately.