‘Armed and Dangerous’ woman sought by deputies in fatal shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – A woman considered armed and dangerous is being sought in a fatal shooting that took place in Meigs County.

Deputies are searching for Tammy Neace.

Neace is wanted following the fatal shooting of Kelli Markins, 42, of Pomeroy following a child visitation exchange in Pomeroy on Osbourne Street.

Neace is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be in a white 2001 Hyundai Accent four door with Ohio license plate number FIX8138.

Deputies advise that people should not approach Neace as she is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Neace is believed to no longer be in the Pomeroy area, and Wood said there is no immediate threat to residents in that area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Neace is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 or local law enforcement.