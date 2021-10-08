Armed robbery at Huntington credit union under investigation

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, an armed robbery happened at a credit union between 6th Street and 7th Street in Huntington around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Two men with guns reportedly robbed a credit union on the 600 block of Third Avenue, and they are said to have fled on foot westbound toward Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

One arrest has been made, and Dispatch was not aware of any injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

