Armed robbery at Huntington credit union under investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, an armed robbery happened at a credit union between 6th Street and 7th Street in Huntington around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Two men with guns reportedly robbed a credit union on the 600 block of Third Avenue, and they are said to have fled on foot westbound toward Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

One arrest has been made, and Dispatch was not aware of any injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.