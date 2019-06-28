Armory Smokehouse brings veteran appreciation, jobs to Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The Armory Smokehouse in Ironton is putting the finishing touches on their restaurant as they get ready to open their doors soon.

The restaurant allowed 13 News cameras inside for an exclusive sneak peek.

As you walk in the doors of the Armory Smokehouse, you’ll quickly notice that it’s not just a regular barbecue joint.

The entire building is decorated in military memorabilia, paying homage to the men and women that served our country.

“We kind of wanted somewhat of a museum-type look supporting [our veterans],” said general manager Herschel Lawson.

“You cannot say enough about [our veterans],” said executive pit master Bobby Grizzle. “They’re underappreciated sometimes, and we wanted to change that.”

The restaurant is located in what used to be the old National Guard armory.

Some of the classic items served will include pulled pork, smoked mac and cheese, and smoked baked beans.

“We’re different in the fact that all of our recipes are from scratch,” said Grizzle.

Another unique thing about the restaurant is the 49-foot-long bar, which is serving bottoms-up beer. Staff tell us they are the only restaurant in the Tri-State that serves bottoms-up beer, and that the method allows for a perfectly poured beer every time.

The Smokehouse isn’t just bringing good food, cold beverages, and a place to walk through military history, though. They’re also providing jobs. As of now, they have hired 110 people: servers, cooks, kitchen staff, and bartenders to name some of those hired.

“It’s a great shot in the arm for the community, for Ironton, [and] for the Tri-State really,” said Grizzle.

And as the restaurant trains their staff to welcome you to their little museum, they keep one very important thing in focus.

“Our veterans are the reason why we’re able to do this,” said Grizzle. “If it wasn’t for the men and women in uniform, we wouldn’t be standing here talking today.”

As for when they open, the owners tell us you’ll just have to jiggle the door and see if anyone’s there. They do plan to have a grand opening and ribbon cutting sometime in mid-July.