Army transitions to virtual recruiting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the most patriotic things you can do is serve your country. However, in the midst of a pandemic, what is the impact on recruiting potential soldiers for our armed forces?

Recruiters are normally in high schools across the nation answering questions from students, and recruiting our nation’s first line of defense. Now, with the coronavirus on mind, the norms of recruitment are changing.

Army recruiters are now using virtual methods to connect with potential army soldiers. It’s a practice that Sgt. 1st Class Adam Camara says has not been protocol in the past, but has its benefits.

“Recruiting’s never really on hold. We’re prepping the battle field, we’re getting people on deck, [and] we’re getting people interested” Camara said. “The first step [to join the Army] is starting out with a recruiter and just asking your questions, and we’re here to answer everything.”

Lt. Col. Alvin Word says the virtual world serves as an attribute to the Army and allows recruiters to communicate with people over multiple platforms such as social media, video chats, and even video games. He says a challenge is not having that face-to-face interaction.

“If we’re going to be in the people business, we have to make that personal connection, and that is a challenge that we’re navigating,” Word said. “[It’s] what we’re trying to navigate through this virtual domain.”

The Army continues to focus its recruiting efforts on 17 to 24-year-olds, but you can actually join the Army up until you turn 35.

Camara encourages those interested in our Armed Forces to reach out to recruiters.

