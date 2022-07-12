FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An arraignment date has been set for a man accused of killing three officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Lance Storz appeared virtually in Floyd County Circuit Court, and his arraignment was set for Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:

  • Count 1: Capital Offense
  • Count 2: Capital Offense
  • Count 3: Capital Offense
  • Count 4: Class B Felony
  • Count 5: Class B Felony
  • Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 12: Class D Felony
  • Count 13: Class D Felony
  • Count 14: Class D Felony
  • Count 15: Class D Felony
  • Count 16: Class D Felony
  • Count 17: Class D Felony
  • Count 18: Class D Felony
  • Count 19: Class D Felony
  • Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.

Storz will be held without bond until his arraignment.