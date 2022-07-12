FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An arraignment date has been set for a man accused of killing three officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County, Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Lance Storz appeared virtually in Floyd County Circuit Court, and his arraignment was set for Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:
- Count 1: Capital Offense
- Count 2: Capital Offense
- Count 3: Capital Offense
- Count 4: Class B Felony
- Count 5: Class B Felony
- Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 12: Class D Felony
- Count 13: Class D Felony
- Count 14: Class D Felony
- Count 15: Class D Felony
- Count 16: Class D Felony
- Count 17: Class D Felony
- Count 18: Class D Felony
- Count 19: Class D Felony
- Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor
Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.
Storz will be held without bond until his arraignment.