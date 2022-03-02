DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—A suspect is in custody after a chase in Dunbar on Wednesday afternoon.

Dunbar Police say that officers observed two people acting suspiciously in the alley in the 500 block between 16th St. and 17th St. They say an officer tried to get the driver out of a vehicle and saw a firearm in the car.

Police say the driver became combative, and the passenger fled. They detained the driver for a brief time, and a Dunbar PD K-9 officer tracked down the passenger behind the rec center off Fairlawn Ave.

He was taken into custody.

Nitro, South Charleston and Charleston PD assisted in this incident.