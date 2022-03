MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that an arrest was made in a cold bank robbery case from 2018.

They say that 28-year-old Adam Akers, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was arrested for first-degree robbery.

Detectives say that Mr. Akers entered Whitaker Bank in Clay City, Kentucky in March of 2018, robbed the bank at gunpoint and fled the area with a large amount of money.

Akers is lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center, and this incident is still under investigation.