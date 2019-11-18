Arrest made in apartment complex fire

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police in Logan say a man is under arrest in connection to a November 8th fire that burned down an apartment complex.
Paul Wiley, 27, of Ethel has been arrested and charged in the case. The fire took place at the old Fox Apartments on Stratton Street.
No injuries were reported.
