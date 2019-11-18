Arrest made in apartment complex fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police in Logan say a man is under arrest in connection to a November 8th fire that burned down an apartment complex.

Paul Wiley, 27, of Ethel has been arrested and charged in the case. The fire took place at the old Fox Apartments on Stratton Street.

No injuries were reported.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events