Arrest made in connection with the discovery of human remains in Fayette County

(WOWK) – Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has released information regarding the July 24th, 2019 discovery of human remains in the Beckwith area of Fayette County. An arrest has been made in this case.

43 year old Rondall Lee Renick, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder this afternoon on warrants obtained by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Renick was apprehended by the West Virginia State Police in Kanawha County without incident and was placed in the South Central Regional Jail to await proceedings.

This arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Department after remains of the victim, Dawn Grose, were located at a residence in which Renick was living at the time of the discovery. The WV Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and experts with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC aided in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

