FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022.

Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester died of unnatural causes. He was last seen at apartments near Old Abbott Mtn Road off of US 23 in Prestonsburg.

On Sunday, deputies arrested 52-year-old James Pratt, of Pine Top, and charged him with murder.

Mr. Pratt is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Deputies say this case is still ongoing and that additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Floyd County dispatch at 606-886-6171 or leave an anonymous tip at 606-949-2020.