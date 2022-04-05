HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened at a Huntington bar on March 26.

Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says that 33-year-old David Barreto, of Huntington, has been charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.

Barreto was arrested on Monday afternoon, and police executed a search warrant at his residence on 7th St.

On March 26, a man and woman were shot in front of the Premier Pub & Grill on 4th Ave. in Huntington.