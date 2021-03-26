Arrest warrant in Boone County leads to three additional arrests

Four people in Boone County are facing charges after an arrest warrant for one man led to three other arrests. (Photos Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four people in Boone County are facing charges after an arrest warrant for one man led to three other arrests.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce to execute an arrest warrant for a man from Middle Avenue in the Quinland area. Deputies say Dennis Burns II, 44, of Uneeda was arrested without incident.

During the arrest, deputies say they learned information that led to a warrant being obtained to search the home and property. The sheriff’s office says deputies recovered a stolen vehicle, suspected stolen property and drugs during the search.

After conducting the search, deputies arrested three more people:

Anthony Hizer, 35, of Uneeda – Transferring and receiving Stolen Property warrant, Possession with Intent to Deliver narcotics and Fleeing

Kristin Burns, 39, of Uneeda – Possession of Methamphetamine

Heather Bennett, 22, of Madison – Failure to Appear warrant with an uderlying charge of Conspiracy.

Deputies say they anticipate more arrests as the investigation unfolds. The Madison and Danville Police Departments have also assisted in the investigation.