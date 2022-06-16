FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the indictment of a Floyd County school administrator.

April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury has had a warrant for her arrest issued by a Floyd County Circuit Court Judge, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Bradford was indicted on 11 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of second-degree sodomy, and seven counts of third-degree sodomy on Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office said the charges come from allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007 when the crimes were said to have occurred.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

Below is a statement released by Anna Shepherd, Superintendent of Floyd County Schools: