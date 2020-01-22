Arrests made in cell tower cable thefts

CABIN CREEK W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says three men are facing charges related to multiple break-ins at cell tower sites in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the department’s property crimes detectives have been working the cases and have recently made several arrests. James Canfield, 22 of Sharon, is charged with breaking and entering and destruction of property; Jeremy Powers, 28, of Miami, West Virginia, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering; and Johnnie Boggess, III, 30, of Miami, West Virginia, is charged with breaking and entering.

Police say a cell tower in Giles Hollow was broken into November 26, 2019, and January 13 and 14, 2020. This cost one cell phone company more than $45,000 just to replace the cabling. It also cost them more in labor and shipping. Three different phone companies use the tower, and the others are still calculating damages.

A tower site in Sharon was hit August 19, September 18, November 12, and December 9, 2019, costing upwards of $9,000. Motorists on the WV Turnpike were affected during the outages, as was anyone with an emergency in those areas of Cabin Creek.

Deputies responding to other incidents in Cabin Creek say they saw some suspicious activity on the night of one of the break-ins. They stopped to investigate and found stolen cabling. This proved to be a break in the case and led detectives to additional interviews and evidence.

Rutherford says they are still looking for additional suspects in the case.

Anyone with information in the case can send a tip to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office on Facebook, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, by phone at 304-357-0169, or anonymously through their website.

