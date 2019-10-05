Arrests made in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department has made two arrests in connection to the stabbing on the 600 block of 6th Avenue.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said the incident happened around 1 p.m., and the report claims that the incident started out as an argument and escalated into a stabbing.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the victim was stabbed with an unknown object and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

The names of the people arrested in connection to the incident have not been released at this time.

