Arrests made in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department has made two arrests in connection to the stabbing on the 600 block of 6th Avenue.
A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said the incident happened around 1 p.m., and the report claims that the incident started out as an argument and escalated into a stabbing.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the victim was stabbed with an unknown object and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.
The names of the people arrested in connection to the incident have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
