Arrests made in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department has made two arrests in connection to the stabbing on the 600 block of 6th Avenue.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said the incident happened around 1 p.m., and the report claims that the incident started out as an argument and escalated into a stabbing. 

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the victim was stabbed with an unknown object and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

The names of the people arrested in connection to the incident have not been released at this time.

