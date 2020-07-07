Art mural brings more life to ‘Old Central City’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A new and colorful mural will be completed in West Huntington this week.

Three local artists, Daniel Dean, Michelle Strader, and Frederick Bartolivz, have been working on this mural in the Old Central City area of Huntington for the last five days. That includes work on the Fourth of July.

“Art in general can be really energizing,” Dean said. “(It can) make people care more about where you live because other people are investing in this community.”

The hope is to attract tourists to the west end of Huntington, which includes lots of local shops, antique shops, and fresh produce.

The name of their work is “Here we come, here we go.”

“This area isn’t unsafe to come shopping and that’s really a big message that we want to send and that the antiques shops offer a lot of variety. You can find things here that you wouldn’t find anywhere else in Huntington.” Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association.

While it may look like it’s mostly done, the artists say they still have to work on the finishing touches and should wrap up by the end of the week.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories