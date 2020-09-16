As Kanawha County goes red, Shawnee Sports Complex is shut down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission closed all activities at the Shawnee Sports Complex Wednesday, as the county comes to grips with being designated “Red” on the state’s County Alert System Map.

County Manager Jennifer Herrald says “All activities scheduled at the Shawnee Sports Complex have been canceled until the Executive Order is lifted, or the County of Kanawha is moved to “Yellow” or “Green” on the states mapping system.

Herrald was referring to Governor Jim Justice’s September 15th order identifying specific activities when a county changes colors. From least restrictive to most restrictive those colors are Green, Yellow, Gold, Orange and Red.

Earlier in the day county officials, as well as those with the City of Charleston were notified of the change in the county’s status from Orange to Red.

The change meant the county will continue to suspend in-person learning and schools activities until a new map is released Saturday evening.

“We anticipate the number of cases will continue to rise as we see the full effect of Labor Day weekend activities,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young warned county residents to take personal hygene, mask wearing and social distancing seriously.

Echoing that was Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We all must take the necessary precautions and do whatever we can to stop the spread of COVID so our youth can resume some semblance of normalcy in their lives. We have to do this for them.”

County Commission President Kent Carper noted, “increasing COVID cases puts a strain on our Health Care workers and our Emergency Medical System.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.