As snow and ice disappear, long lines at car washes increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you drove by just about any car wash in the tri-state, you probably saw long lines of people waiting to wash their cars.

At the five-star car wash near the intersection of Virginia and Clendenin streets in Downtown Charleston the line stretched down the block.

Customers say they waited a long time to go through. “I’d say at least 40 minutes, 40 minutes or so.” said, one person. Another person adding, “Now it’s been close to an hour.”



But store manager Jeremy Long says this is normal for them. “It’s a fairly typical day, we have a high volume of cars. Snow, rain, doesn’t really matter, sunshine like today. It’s just a good day for it.”

How do you know it’s the first nice day in awhile? The car-wash line at the 5-star in Charleston will remind ya! 🚘🧼



People I spoke with say they’ve waited upwards of an hour to get to the front of the line. But, the manager says this is a typical day. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/WlK0f0XLI1 — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) February 23, 2021

The rush is the result of a combination of Tuesday’s nice weather and people wanting to wash the road salt and other crud off of their vehicles. “Especially after the salt and everything and the snow. That salt eats away at the undercarriage so yeah, very important to get a wash.” said, Long.

Many of the people that we spoke with say although they had to wait a long time, the wait was worth it. “I like the monthly service they do here, keeps my car clean all year round.” said, one customer.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.