LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some Christians in Logan County today received their Ash Wednesday ashes through a drive-thru and walk-up service at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan.

Pastor Jay Nunlley gave the blessings and will be presiding over a worship service starting at 8 p.m.

Ash Wednesday is the official start of Lent, which lasts until Thursday, April 14, the day before Good Friday, and begins a time of reflection and a preparation for Easter.