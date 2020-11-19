Ashland cancels annual Christmas parade for 2020

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The city of Ashland’s Christmas parade is canceled for this year.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival announced the decision to cancel the drive-thru parade on its Facebook page. They say the decision was due to the current status of COVID-19 cases in the state as well as a lower number of participants than usual.

Prior to the cancellation, the festival had originally changed the course of the parade to manage crowd size due to the pandemic, turning the annual event into a drive-thru parade. Floats and participants would have remained stationary while guests drove around the park to see them.

They say they hope to bring the parade back for 2021.