Ashland Christmas Parade returns tonight

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – While we are just a few days away from Thanksgiving, Ashland, Kentucky will be getting into the Christmas Spirit tonight!

The Winter Wonderland of Lights annual Ashland Christmas Parade kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.

Join 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren and Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins tonight live from the parade route throughout our evening shows.

The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so we are expecting to see a great turnout!