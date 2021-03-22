Ashland Community and Technical College plans return to normal Fall semester

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Ashland Community and Technical College officials say plans are underway to return to normal operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

Dr. Larry Ferguson, President/CEO of ACTC, says college classes transitioned to online during the pandemic and COVID-19 precautions are still in place to keep students and faculty safe such as temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer available at entrances, classroom upgrades to accommodate social distancing and several measures to keep rooms and offices sanitized.

Ferguson also says the college would continue to follow Kentucky governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines. “ACTC has worked diligently to minimize the impact of COVID on our faculty, staff, and students by closely adhering to the Governor’s Heathy at Work Guidelines. We are now elated that the pandemic is lessening and we can look forward to our campuses being fully open in the Fall.”

Steve Woodburn, Chief Student Affairs Officer, said he is looking forward to having students return to campus and to see some resemblance of normal campus life.

“It is exciting to be able to plan for a semester that may return to some resemblance of normalcy. Although we have always been open, the number of students utilizing campus services and of course socializing with each other was minimal,” said Woodburn. “Hopefully we will see the energy that students usually bring campus back in the Fall.”