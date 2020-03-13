Ashland CTC cancels classes March 16-17 to prep for online transition

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Community and Technical College says it is canceling all in-person classes Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 as a precautionary response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The institution says this will allow faculty time to prepare for the remote/alternative instruction delivery scheduled from March 18-27.

“ACTC is committed to maintaining the health and well-being of its students and employees,” the institution says.

During the alternative instruction time, in-person lecture classes, nursing labs and surgical technology labs will go online.

“As we are constantly monitoring the situation, we will advise everyone of necessary changes to our strategies as quickly as possible,” Dr. Larry Ferguson, president and CEO of ACTC, said.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the technical programs listed below and science labs will meet as regularly scheduled on-campus as online delivery is not optimal or feasible:

Advanced Integrated Technology

Air Conditioning Technology

Applied Process Technology

Automotive Technology

Computerized Manufacturing & Machining

Cosmetology (facility will be closed to the public)

Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Lineman

Medical Nurse Aide

Phlebotomy

Truck Driver Training (CDL)

Welding

In those classrooms and labs, ACTC will be taking extra precautions and will practice social distancing as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control.

ACTC will offer open computer labs for any student who does not have broadband internet access or a personal computer and enhanced Wi-Fi access to encompass the parking areas on these campuses for added convenience.

All campus buildings will be open and all ACTC employees and student workers will report to their normal office and locations as usual providing they have no symptoms. Supervisors will work with employees on an individual basis to determine if a work-from-home option is possible, according to a press release from ACTC.

