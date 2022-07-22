ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The suspect accused of killing two sisters in June 2022 in Ashland has been extradited and returned to Kentucky after being hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Toledo, Ohio.

John Tooson, 32 of Ashland, is accused of killing sisters Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, and “endangering” an infant on June 17, 2022, Ashland police say.

Selina Easter and Summer Algarakhuly

The Ashland Police Department says he fled Toledo where he barricaded himself from law enforcement. Officers say Tooson then came outside and shot himself.

They say Tooson was returned to Kentucky to answer for two counts of Murder, one count of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree and an additional warrant served that charged him with the theft of a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims.