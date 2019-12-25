Ashland Elks to host free dinner on Christmas

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — The Ashland Elks is giving back on Christmas by hosting a free dinner to anyone and everyone in need of a warm meal, with the hopes of getting people into the holiday spirit.

It’s happening on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. The Ashland Elks is located at 900 Carter Avenue. If you are from the Ashland area, but can’t make it to the dinner, the Elks will even deliver the Christmas meal to you.

Elks officials say you can begin calling (606) 325-3557 at 7 a.m. to ask for a delivery meal. The main course will be ham. About 70 volunteers are giving up their time to make the Christmas Dinner possible, which has been going on since 1963.

“Your time is precious, and to give that to somebody to help others, I mean that’s the best gift you can give someone,” said Sherry Blevins, who’s been an Elk for 4 years.

One may even call it the “Miracle on 9th and Carter Avenue” as volunteers made their way into the Ashland Elks Lodge #350 located at 900 Carter Avenue around 5 am on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Volunteers prepared 1600 meals for those needing a holiday dinner and someone to spend the holiday with.

“We make sure that it’s in an enjoyable time for them,” said William Chapman, who’s been an Elk for 43 years. “They have comradery with not only the Elks but also their friends that they bring in with them.”

“There’s people out there that’s less fortunate than you are, I want to give back,” said Richard Ramsey, an 8 year Elk. “You can be in that shoe at a snap of a finger. You can be there, so, I like to give back.”

The Elks didn’t see the task at hand as work.

“It’s just a thing we do,” said Chapman. “We’re a service organization, and we freely give up our time to help other people.”

Nor do the Elks see what they’re doing as a sacrifice.

“How is it a sacrifice when you give to others?,” asked Blevins.

In the end, they all just see it as a piece of cake to give up their holiday to make someone else’s Christmas a little brighter.

“We do it so everyone can celebrate Christmas, no matter what they have, we want everyone to come and celebrate with us,” said Chapman.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories