Ashland firefighter assists in Florida condo collapse recovery

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The death toll from the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 79. Search and rescue teams from across the country and the world are now searching the rubble in a recovery mission.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for not only the families of the victims, but also those tirelessly searching. Ashland firefighter Todd Selvage was recently deployed with the Ohio Task Force 1 and his goal is to hopefully bring closure to all the families.

Selvage says, so far, the whole situation is still fairly new to him.

You know, we’ve trained for this, but training… training doesn’t compare to what we’re looking at down here. Todd Selvage, Ashland Fire Dept. Engineer



Selvage is seen in Florida assisting Ohio Task Force 1 in recovery efforts. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff/Lane Ball and Todd Selvage.

Selvage also says while this is a tough situation, this was one of the main reasons he chose this occupation.

It’s to help people, to help communities. Whether it’s my community or not. That’s what I’m here for… That’s what we’re all here for. Todd Selvage, Ashland Fire Dept. Engineer

Selvage has received a lot of support from those in his hometown community, including Ashland Fire Deputy Chief Steve Alley, who says Selvage is one of his department’s members who are willing to go the extra mile.

For all those involved in the recovery effort, on-scene support is available through therapy dogs and peer counseling. Ohio Task Force 1 will remain in Florida until they’re no longer needed.

