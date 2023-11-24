ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Celebrating the “Giving” part of Thanksgiving, the local Elks Lodge in Ashland hosted a free dinner for the community.

The kitchen and dining hall were filled with volunteers from members of the lodge to local high school students, all of whom served a free hot meal to all those who stopped by.

Volunteers started delivering meals to those in the Ashland area who couldn’t make it out to the lodge around 8:30 Thursday morning and the dining hall was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, the group served over 2,000 people and volunteers say it’s worth all the hard work every year when they see the smile on people’s faces.

“Just the look in their eyes when they come through and when they’re eating you can tell how much they appreciate it. I don’t think if we didn’t do this, they wouldn’t have a place to go eat,” Holiday Dinners Coordinator Mark Ison says.

The meal was a traditional Thanksgiving dinner spread with turkey dressing, mashed potatoes, and much more.