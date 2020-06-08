Ashland, KY commissioner resigns after son’s controversial Facebook post

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Commissioner Patricia Steen has resigned her seat on the Ashland Board of Commissioners effective today due to what she described as her failure to condemn a Facebook post made by her son.

The post, which describes U.S. cities turning into “The Planet of the Apes” says he hopes, “all rioters spread (the coronavirus) to one another.

In a statement sent to 13 News by the City of Ashland, Steen said she was “deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused” in her failure to condemn a Facebook post made by her son.

“Anyone who knows me knows my heart and I have always tried have the best interests of all of Ashland’s citizens as my only motivation as a city commissioner,” she said in a statement to Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore and the Ashland City Commission. “With that said, believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission effective immediately.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories