Ashland man creates program to teach students values

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – Ashland native Jeremy Holbrook has a big idea that stems from school being so much different for today’s student than in the past.

“A school can be the only place where a child hears encouraging words from an adult,” Holbrook said. “I always say, ‘I don’t know how many of you kids had to close your doors last night because your parents were arguing, but I know you’re here,’ just to reach to them where they are, that’s truly what matters.”

Holbrook is partnering with more than 70 schools in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia with the “Canopy143 Project” where each day of the school year students will get a message that carries more weight than any score they achieve.

“They’re not developing as people,” Holbrook said. “Ten years from now test scores won’t matter. How they treat other people matters. Can you work with somebody else? How do you resolve conflict? Where do you find hope?”

Holbrook says the big idea is to bombard students with positive messages and encouragement right where they are, and right, where they are, is right in their hands. Holbrook is using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat to nurture values in each student like honor, trust, and humility.

“We’re going to use social media to try to do some amazing things,” Holbrook said. “Maybe they’ve had a bad day, they pull out their phone, pull up the Instagram, and they’re going to hear from someone who cares about them. So, we’re building this canopy of care and encouragement around middle school students.”

Kimberly Fitch has been the principal at Boyd County Middle School for four years. She says she is excited to see what results come from the Canopy143 Project.

“Developing the character of students is so important because not only are they going to use those skills during school, they’re going to use those skill the rest of their lives,” Fitch said.

A positive message to prepare students for handling real life and not just what’s in books.