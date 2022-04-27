ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – 70-year-old Adam Childers of Ashland, Kentucky is facing charges including distributing and possessing child pornography.

Court documents say investigators discovered nearly 750,000 images of child pornography, in print and digital form in Childers home. They say some of the images were found concealed in what appeared to be books but were actually hollow containers.

As of Tuesday evening, Childers is still being housed in the Boyd County Detention Center. If convicted, he faces up to 30-years in prison.

At this time, nobody can speak on how many victims there may be in this case.