ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing juvenile.

Police say Tishawn Parsley was last seen Friday, April 8, walking west in the 3400 block of Central Avenue. According to police, Parsley was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt with the colors yellow, red, black and white; red shorts and checkered slip-on tennis shoes.

APD officers say Parsley’s mother describes him as standing 5’9″ and weighing 150lbs with black hair.

Police say at one point since he was last seen, Parsley had communicated that he was at the Garden Roller Rink, but was not there when the area was checked. He has also been known to hang out at the Ashland Mall and the YMCA.

Anyone with information on Parsley’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the APD at 606-385-3273.