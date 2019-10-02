Ashland Police have coffee, speak with citizens on “National Coffee With a Cop Day”

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Wednesday marked “National Coffee with a Cop Day,” and the Ashland Police Department decided to celebrate by having coffee with some locals.

A total of 6 police officers, including Chief Todd Kelley, to the McDonald’s on Winchester Avenue to speak with the public about issues on their minds.

“[We get to] co-mingle with our citizens and [that lets] us have a conversation in a positive situation rather than a negative [one],” said Chief Kelley. “Usually when you interact with the public, somebody’s not having a great day.”

Kelley believes the event is another way his department can focus on one of the aspects of community policing.

“This is an opportunity out of the norm of answering a call or interacting with a citizen in distress,” said Kelley. “They get to talk to us in a calm situation, [and we can] let them know that we’re human just like [they are].”

Chief Kelley encourages citizens to come up to officers and introduce themselves any day. He says his officers really enjoy meeting the public.