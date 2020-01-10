Ashland Police investigating reported bank robbery

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is on the scene of a reported bank robbery at the PNC Bank in the 2900 block of Blackburn Avenue. No injuries are reported.

Police say they have recovered a van, but are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local 911 in reference to a robbery in Ashland, Kentucky. Anonymous tips can be submitted to silentwitness@ashlandky.gov or by phone at 606-385-3127.

