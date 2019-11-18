Police search for suspect in Ashland shooting

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)- The Ashland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Beech Street and 29th Street intersection.

Police say the victim, identified as 38-year-old Eddie Smith, of Ashland, was on his property when he was shot. Boyd County EMS flew the victim out with multiple gunshot wounds to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Smith is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate the case.

