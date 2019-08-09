Ashland Police say missing man found

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) –

UPDATE: The Ashland Police Department says 85-year-old John Johnson has been located.

ORIGINAL

The Ashland Police Department has issued a Golden Alert and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old John Johnson. Police say he was last seen at in the Ashland area driving a Gray Buick passenger car with the license plate KY 1346DN at 9 AM on Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Police say he was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray/white shirt with a yellow stripe. They believe he might be headed to Corbin, Kentucky.

He is considered to be an endangered missing person. Please contact 911 if you see him or this vehicle.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.