Ashland Police looking for Boyd County man after search warrants

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Ashland Police Department Chief Todd Kelley says police are searching for a man following a search warrant in Boyd County.

Kelley says the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force that was created this past fall is looking for Anthony “Gibby” Gibbs of Boyd County. Police say SWAT team officers from the Ashland Police Department entered buildings at Gibbs’s home and property, but the search revealed he was not at the residence at the time. Police also say Gibbs is the leader of a local motorcycle gang in the area.

While Gibbs was not located, police say the search revealed other people on the property in which there was an arrest. During the search of the premises, a quantity of methamphetamine, a handgun and shotguns were located along with counterfeit money, gang paraphernalia and cash which were seized.

Police say Donnie Ray Bryant of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The warrant for Gibbs has not been served and police are attempting to locate him. They say the warrant is for Trafficking in Controlled Substances over 2 grams.

Task force officers comprising of Ashland Police, Boyd County Sheriff, Catlettsburg Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, FBI and Kentucky State Police conducted the search.

Police are asking anyone who sees Gibbs not to approach him, and to contact 911, Ashland Police Silent Witness at 606-385-3127 or silentwitness@ashlandky.gov

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories