Ashland police respond to Friday evening fight involving 10-15 individuals

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department Field Units responded yesterday evening to a fight involving 10-15 individuals, according to police.

The units, along with Boyd County Sheriff Deputies, dispatched at 10:49 p.m., March 6, to Central Avenue in the 31st Street intersection area to reports of a possible stabbing. Officers observed individuals running on 31st Street towards Carter and Winchester Avenues, according to police. The investigation revealed the incident began at 436 31st St.

Officers identified approximately three males assaulted and/or were suspected of committing the situation.

Donald Abrams, 39, of Ashland, who officers located approximately a block away with a stab wound. He was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for serious injuries to his leg and is suspected to recover fully.

Officers also located Shane Brown, 41, of Ashland in the same block with an arm and face injury, who officers say initially refused treatment. Officers found evidence at the scene resulted in Brown being charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree and resisting arrest.

He was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment and was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Officers then located Christopher Brown, 24, of Ashland approximately two blocks away laying on the ground with a severe head injury.

Officers say they found evidence at the scene that has him as a victim but also a suspect of stabbing Abrams.

Brown was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Huntington for trauma injuries to the head. He is in critical condition.

Police say this incident is not related to the large scale fight where two juveniles received stab wounds. No further information is being released at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories