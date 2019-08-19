Ashland Police search for missing man who may be in Charleston area

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who may be in the Charleston, West Virginia area. Brian Gross, 46, was last seen on Friday, August 16, 2019, in the 1100 block of Sexton Court in Ashland, Kentucky at around 10:50 p.m.

Police say Gross was observed riding a bicycle wearing a tank top, blue jeans, and work boots. He is a white man, 5’11” tall, and weighs around 180 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Ashland Police Department at silentwitness@ashlandky.gov or contact Boyd County Dispatch at 911.