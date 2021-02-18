Ashland Police search for missing man

H. “Eddie” Young was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 in Ashland, Kentucky. Ashland Police shared this older photo of Young while asking for the public’s help in their search. (Photo Courtesy: Ashland Police Department.)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Police in Ashland are looking for a man who has been missing since at least 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

H. “Eddie” Young, 62, is from the area of 900 Gartrell Street and walked away from his home, according to police. He is believed to be on foot in the Charles Russell area.

Police say Young is described as 5’9″ with a thin build, long gray beard and gray hair. He was wearing a gray coat and fleece pants. Police and firefighters are in the area searching for Young. Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

