Ashland Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department says they have obtained a warrant for a man from Huntington, West Virginia.

The warrant for John A. Posocco is in connection with a recent shooting on East Holt Street in Ashland. Posocco also has an Alias and is known as “Exxon Jon.” Posocco is described as a white male with brown hair who is 5’8″ weighing 130 pounds. He drives a white 2019 Chevy Cruze with West Virginia with the license plate number DWT 347

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Ashland Police Department. Posocco is considered armed and dangerous.

Citizens that may know his whereabouts should not approach and call 911 in your area or the Boyd County Public Safety Communications Center at 606-329-0800, email silentwitness@ashlandky.gov or any local law enforcement agency.

The Ashland Police Department says they will not be releasing the name of the victim or any other details that could potentially damage the investigation at this time.

