Ashland Police: Man wanted in connection to recent shooting now in custody

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – Police in Ashland say a man they have been searching for on a warrant is now in custody.

John Posocco turned himself in to Cabell County Sheriff deputies in West Virginia.

The Ashland Police Department obtained a warrant for Posocco, of Huntington, yesterday. Posocco, who is also known by the alias “Exxon Jon” was wanted in connection with a recent shooting on East Holt Street in Ashland.

Ashland Police Department Chief Todd Kelley said he thanks law enforcement and citizens for their help in the search for Posocco.

