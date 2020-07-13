Ashland school begins work on hill slip problem

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – At first glance, the Ashland Paul G. Blazer high school’s track would seem perfectly normal. But if you look just over the hill, near the school’s student parking lot, a disaster is waiting to happen.

According to the school’s student achievement director, Richard Oppenheimer, one side of the hill below the running track and soccer field has been progressively slipping.

There appear to be some problems with groundwater that was causing a part of the hill that is not supported by any type of wall structure to begin to become unstable. Richard Oppenheimer, Ashland Schools director of student achievement



On the left, the hill has noticeable signs of slipping. On the right, spaces in the student parking lot have been blocked off with safety cones. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

A large part of the hill has been threatening to slip onto the road for almost two years, but fortunately, it has not happened yet.

Oppenheimer says they plan to fix the slip as soon as possible and they’re already making headway.

We worked with an architect, who came up with a plan, and worked with the state to make sure that it was in their guidelines, that they would be able to approve it. This is part of a larger project… This is just one phase. Richard Oppenheimer, Ashland Schools director of student achievement



The school’s running track will be closed sporadically while work is being done to the hill. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

There will be sporadic times when the track will not be open to the public during this first phase. Engineers have looked at the hill and say there is no imminent danger.

The school is currently waiting on the state of Kentucky’s facilities branch to approve the contract with the general contractor before work can begin. The project is expected to be completed by November.

