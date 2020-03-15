Ashland Tomcats upset over suspended state championship

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) – The Ashland Paul Blazer High School boy’s basketball team was prepped and ready for the state championship this weekend. However, the latest Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak has put a halt to the competition.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) made an announcement Friday, following Governor Andy Beshear’s decision to close schools in the commonwealth, that sports programs in high schools will experience a dead period. This means high school teams will not be allowed to compete or practice until a solution to COVID-19 arises.

While the state championship is only suspended and not canceled, the currently undefeated Ashland Tomcats are voicing their concerns regarding this issue.

It’s upsetting that we don’t get to go compete with the best in the state but at the end of the day, given the situation, we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We try to keep respective in this program, so whether or not it happens, we had a great year. Ethan Hudson, Shooting Guard

The Ashland Tomcats have led an undefeated season of 33-0. Now, all ranked teams in the KHSAA are worried whether or not they will even get the chance to compete.





The Ashland Tomcats are waiting to hear whether or not the KHSAA is planning on postponing the state championship. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Ashland’s boy’s basketball head coach, Jason Mays says that if the state championship were to be postponed, he’s confident that they could still take home the title.

A lot of people hadn’t seen us play. They just keep seeing ‘another win for the tomcats’, ‘another win’, ‘they’re still undefeated’, ‘the first team to reach two-thousand wins in state history.’ They see all these things happen but they really couldn’t put eyeballs on our team outside of a few live stream games. Jason Mays, Head Coach

Mays and his players say that if the state championship should be canceled that they are happy with how they ended the season leading up to it.