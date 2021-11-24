Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade lights up downtown

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Ashland has officially kicked off its holiday season with the return of the Winter Wonderland of Lights Ashland Christmas Parade.

The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

But on Tuesday evening, Winchester Avenue in downtown Ashland was twinkling bright with Christmas lights, even though there are a few days left until Thanksgiving.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas miracle,” and spectators really did have a renewed gleam in their eyes.

Hundreds participated in the parade, each float had its own unique theme; from Toy Story to a giant KFC bucket and dressed-up tractors and trucks.

Pastor Kevin Witt’s church congregation Greenup Freedom Worship of God had a nativity theme.

“We want to make sure that’s up at the front and that’s the first thing people see on our float because that’s what we’re about,” he said.

Maria Whaley was there with the dancers of the Ashland Youth Ballet who had a nutcracker theme for their float ahead of their performance in December.

“They’re super excited to get this season rolling,” said Whaley.

The 13 News team also walked the parade route.

There was also no shortage of fire trucks, candy, music, lights, and marching bands either.

