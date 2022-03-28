ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — An Ashland woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison and one year of supervised release for her part in a $4.3 million fraud scheme.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tammy Newsome, 55, fraudulently titled trucks in the names of Kentucky and West Virginia residents during her time as an administrative assistant for Big Blue Motor Sales, a used car dealership in Kentucky that bought trucks at wholesale prices at auction.

The scheme involved Newsome persuading Toyota to repurchase trucks that were fraudulently titled at 150% of value between 2013 and 2015. Newsome would also make false representations to the DMV where she would, “get false vehicle titles in the names of false owners.” It says Newsome would forge signatures of false owners on checks issued by Toyota so the money could go into Big Blue Motor Sales’ bank account.

They say Newsome admitted that she made false representations, delivered cash bribes and forged signatures.

Newsome pleaded guilty to mail fraud in July 2020. Newsome will have to pay $4,335,663 in restitution.

Three others involved with the scheme were sentenced to prison earlier this year. The owner of Big Blue Motor Sales, James Pinson, 46 of Wayne County, was sentenced to six years, a Toyota dealership service manager, Frank Russo, 69 of North Carolina, to two years, and a transfer agent, Stanley Clark, 68 of Poca, to fifteen months. It says that all of them are ordered to pay restitution.